Official: 10 people shot in Chicago, at least 2 dead
Posted3/14/2021 7:00 AM
CHICAGO -- Ten people were shot early Sunday and at least two of them have died, a Chicago Fire Department official said.
Seven of the people shot were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition, department spokesperson Larry Merritt told the Chicago Sun-Times.
The shooting appears to have stemmed from a party, news outlets reported. Two of the deaths were pronounced at the scene. One person refused treatment, WLS-TV reported.
