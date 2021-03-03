US forces: Rockets hit airbase in Iraq hosting US troops
Posted3/3/2021 7:00 AM
BAGHDAD -- At least 10 rockets targeted an Iraqi military base in western Iraq on Wednesday that hosts U.S.-led coalition troops, a coalition spokesman said.
The rockets struck Ain al-Asad airbase in Anbar province at 7:20 a.m., spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto said. It was not immediately known if there were any casualties.
It was the first attack since the U.S. struck Iran-aligned militia targets along the Iraq-Syria border last week.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.