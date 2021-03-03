'Dr. Oz' aids police in resuscitating man at Newark airport

NEWARK, N.J. -- When a traveler became stricken at Newark Liberty International Airport, the police got an assist from a celebrity doctor: Mehmet Oz.

The incident occurred late Monday night when Port Authority Officer Jeffrey Croissant saw the 60-year-old man fall to the floor near a baggage claim area.

Croissant called for backup, and immediately began performing CPR on the unidentified man, who wasn't breathing and didn't appear to have a pulse, according to the Port Authority.

When another person came over to help, Croissant didn't immediately recognize it was Oz, the cardiac surgeon and longtime host of TV's 'Dr. Oz Show,' who had arrived on the same flight.

The two performed CPR together on the man until three other officers brought oxygen and a defibrillator for the man, who eventually regained a pulse and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

'What better help than to have a cardiac surgeon?" Croissant said afterward.