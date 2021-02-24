LaVine leads Chicago into matchup with Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves (7-25, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (14-16, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Bulls -4.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Zach LaVine leads Chicago into a matchup with Minnesota. He ranks sixth in the NBA averaging 28.6 points per game.

The Bulls are 6-9 in home games. Chicago is third in the Eastern Conference with 49 points per game in the paint led by LaVine averaging 10.6.

The Timberwolves are 3-14 on the road. Minnesota is 2-12 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams match up Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wendell Carter Jr. leads the Bulls with 7.7 rebounds and averages 13.1 points. LaVine is averaging 32.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and five assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Karl-Anthony Towns has shot 51.6% and is averaging 22.3 points for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 5.1 rebounds and 15.6 points per game over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 114.5 points, 45.4 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points on 45.9% shooting.

Timberwolves: 1-9, averaging 110.6 points, 41.5 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points on 47.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: Chandler Hutchison: out (personal), Lauri Markkanen: out (shoulder), Otto Porter Jr.: out (back).

Timberwolves: Jarrett Culver: out (left ankle), D'Angelo Russell: out (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.