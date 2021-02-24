Alli scores wonder goal, Tottenham through in Europa League

Tottenham's Dele Alli, right, celebrates with teammates on the bench during the Europa League round of 32 second leg soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolfsberger AC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (Julian Finney/Pool via AP) Associated Press

Tottenham's Gareth Bale, left, and Tottenham's Dele Alli celebrate scoring their side's third goal during the Europa League round of 32 second leg soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolfsberger AC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (Julian Finney/Pool via AP) Associated Press

Tottenham's Carlos Vinicius, centre, and Tottenham's Dele Alli celebrate with teammates after scoring their side's second goal during the Europa League round of 32 second leg soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolfsberger AC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (Julian Finney/Pool via AP) Associated Press

Tottenham's Dele Alli kicks the ball to score his side's first goal during the Europa League round of 32 second leg soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolfsberger AC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (Julian Finney/Pool via AP) Associated Press

LONDON -- Dele Alli scored with an overhead kick and set up two other goals as Tottenham beat Wolfsberg 4-0 in the Europa League on Wednesday to become the first team to qualify for the last 16.

Alli, handed a rare start by Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho, flicked the ball up after meeting a right-wing cross by Matt Doherty then leapt with his back to goal and directed an acrobatic effort into the bottom corner in the 11th minute of the second-leg match in the round of 32.

The midfielder crossed for Carlos Vinicius to head in the second goal in the 50th then played in substitute Gareth Bale to curl a powerful 73rd-minute shot into the top corner.

Vinicius added a fourth for Tottenham, which completed an 8-1 victory on aggregate over its Austrian opponent.

The remaining second legs in the last 32 are staged on Thursday.

The Tottenham-Wolfsberg game was played Wednesday to avoid a clash with fellow north London club Arsenal, which is also at home in the second leg against Benfica - although that game is being played in Athens because of coronavirus restrictions.

