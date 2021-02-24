 

Penn St women shock No. 15 Ohio St behind Beverley, Marisa

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 2/24/2021 8:01 PM

COLLEGE STATION, Pa. -- Niya Beverley scored a career-high 21 points, Makenna Marisa added 17 with eight rebounds and eight assists and Penn State upset No. 15 Ohio State 69-67 on Wednesday, ending an 11-game losing streak in the series.


Marisa's layup with 1:01 to play was the winning basket, set up after Beverley, who was 9-of-11 shooting, grabbed an offensive rebound.

 

Ohio State followed with a turnover when Dorka Juhasz tried to lob the ball inside to Aaliyah Patty, who got tangled up with a defender. The Buckeyes forced a desperation airball late in the shot clock but couldn't get off a shot in the closing 7.8 seconds.

Johnasia Cash added 16 points for the Nittany Lions (9-11, 6-10 Big Ten Conference), who ended a four-game losing streak and beat a top-15 team for the first time since 2016.

Juhasz scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds after scoring a career-low one point in a Sunday loss to No. 11 Michigan. The Buckeyes (13-5, 9-5) have lost back-to-back games for the first time this season. Jacy Sheldon added 19 points.

Ohio State, which won the first game 82-69, scored the first eight points of the game. When Juhasz reached 10 points midway through the first quarter the Buckeyes had a 17-4 lead.

Penn State took a 29-28 lead on a Beverley 3 and she followed with a layup. The Buckeyes got a pair of free throws but a basket at the buzzer was waved off following a long review and Penn State led 31-30 at the half.

No. 11 Indiana plays at Ohio State on Saturday before the Buckeyes finish with Rutgers. That ends Ohio State's season as the Buckeyes have self-imposed a postseason ban because of potential NCAA infractions, reportedly involving a former assistant coach.

No. 25 Rutgers visits Penn State on Sunday before the Nittany Lions end the regular season at No. 8 Maryland.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

