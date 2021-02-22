Grammy-winning duo Daft Punk break up after 28 years

FILE - In this April 17, 2013 file photo, Thomas Bangalter, left, and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, from the music group, Daft Punk, pose for a portrait in Los Angeles. The Grammy-winning French act have announced their break up. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

FILE - In this April 17, 2013 file photo, Thomas Bangalter, left, and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, from the music group, Daft Punk, pose for a portrait in Los Angeles. The Grammy-winning French act have announced their break up. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Grammy-winning French duo Daft Punk have announced they're breaking up after 28 years.

The electronic performers shared the news Monday in an 8-minute video called 'Epilogue." A publicist for the group confirmed the break up.

Daft Punk, comprised of Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, have had major success over the years, winning six Grammy Awards and launching international hits with 'One More Time," 'Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger' and 'Get Lucky."

They released their debut album in 1993.