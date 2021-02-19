Texas grid operators say system back to normal operations nearly week after 4 million lost power, but outages remain
Updated 2/19/2021 11:51 AM
AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas grid operators say system back to normal operations nearly week after 4 million lost power, but outages remain.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.