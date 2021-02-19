 

Officers find 3 people shot to death at Muncie apartment

 
MUNCIE, Ind. -- Three people were found shot to death Friday at an apartment in Muncie, police said.

Officers found the three dead at the Elgin Manor Apartments at 11:35 a.m., Muncie police said in a statement. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

 

'Officers responded to the scene and discovered that three subjects were deceased,' Muncie Police Chief Nate Sloan said.

The names of the victims and other details were not immediately released.

