Chicago motorist killed after being struck by stray bullet
Updated 2/17/2021 11:05 AM
CHICAGO -- A stray bullet killed a 68-year-old man as he drove on Chicago's South Side, police said.
The man was in a vehicle in the Bridgeport neighborhood around 6 p.m. Tuesday when gunfire pierced the rear window and struck him in the back of his head, police said. His vehicle then collided with a snowbank.
The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identifed him as Alva Besst. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead a short time later, it said.
He was not the intended target of the shooting, police said.
No arrests have been made.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.