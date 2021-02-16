Deadly tornado in North Carolina; bitter cold sweeps Plains

Eithan Colindres wears a winter coat inside after the apartment his family lives in the Greenspoint area that lost power following an overnight snowfall Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 in Houston. Temperatures plunged into the teens Monday with light snow and freezing rain. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP) Associated Press

Snow and ice coat tree branches Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Tiscornia Park in St.Joseph, Mich.(Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP) Associated Press

Mitra Bumphis, District Managet of KFC on West Main Street, cleans the base of his windshield to keep his wiper blades from freezing to the glass as he lets his car warm up at the West Main Street KFC early Monday morning in Tupelo. (Adam Robison/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP) Associated Press

Ice and snow blanket parts of a Grandview Avenue and Charles Walker Road, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 in Odessa, Texas. A sprawling blast of winter weather across the U.S. plunged Texas into an unusually snowy emergency Monday that knocked out power for more than 2 million people, shut down grocery stores and air travel and closed schools ahead of frigid days still to come. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP) Associated Press

Same Reals, left, and Tyler Panko run shirtless through Wichita, Kan., Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Reals said he tries to run a 5k on the coldest day of the year. The temperature during their run was -3, with a wind chill of -11. Frigid temperatures continue to grip with the middle of the continent. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP) Associated Press

From left, George Shimko III, Devan Shimko, Hunter Shimko, and their father George Shimko Jr., shovel out a parking spot in Frackville, Pa., on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (Jacqueline Dormer/Republican-Herald via AP) Associated Press

Colin McDonald along with his daughter Greta pull Louise Boon, 7, Annie Boon, 5, and McDonald's son Townsend, 4, on a kayak in Austin on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. After a heavy night of snow, the National Weather Service has received reports from around Central Texas of snowfall totals as high as half a foot. (Bronte Wittpenn/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Associated Press

Peyton McKinney uses a laundry basket for a sled Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Nolensville, Tenn. Much of Tennessee was hit with a winter storm that brought freezing rain, snow, sleet and freezing temperatures. Associated Press

Icicles form on a citrus tree from a sprinkler system used to protect the trees from the freezing temperatures on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 in Edinburg, Texas. A sprawling blast of winter weather across the U.S. plunged Texas into an unusually snowy emergency Monday that knocked out power for more than 2 million people, shut down grocery stores and air travel and closed schools ahead of frigid days still to come.(Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP) Associated Press

A pedestrian crosses Market Street during a snow storm in downtown St. Louis on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. The brutally cold weather is expected to continue through Saturday with more snow in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) Associated Press

A camera flash illuminates snow near icicles Monday, Feb. 15 at the Rum Village Nature Center in South Bend, Ind.. (Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP) Associated Press

Dan Bryant and his wife Anna huddle by the fire with sons Benny, 3, and Sam, 12 weeks, along with their dog Joey, also wearing two doggie sweaters, with power out and temperatures dropping inside their home after a winter storm brought snow and freezing temperatures to North Texas on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Garland, Texas. The Bryant's, who lost power Monday morning, were wearing outdoor winter clothes, down to snow boots, hat, and ski pants, and even their dog Joey had two doggie sweaters. More than 2 million Texans were without power after the winter storm prompted outages. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Associated Press

A truck drives past a highway sign Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Houston. A frigid blast of winter weather across the U.S. plunged Texas into an unusually icy emergency Monday that knocked out power to more than 2 million people and shut down grocery stores and dangerously snowy roads. Associated Press

At least three people were killed when a tornado tore through a seaside town in North Carolina as millions of people in Texas remained in the dark early Tuesday amid subfreezing temperatures.

The tornado also left at least 10 people injured after it hit just after midnight Tuesday in southeastern Brunswick County near Grissettown in the Ocean Ridge Plantation Community, authorities said. The tornado destroyed homes, downed powerlines that left thousands without electricity and snapped trees in half, news outlets reported.

'It's something like I have never seen before. A lot of destruction. It's going to be a long recovery process,' Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram said at a press conference early Tuesday.

Brunswick County Emergency Management said people were trapped in homes. Ingram said searches for missing people were underway and will increase during the day. He's asked people to avoid the area while crews work to clear the streets and search for victims.

Meanwhile, nearly 4 million homes and businesses were without power early Tuesday in Texas, where temperatures dipped into the single digits overnight. More than 250,000 people also lost power across parts of Appalachia, and another quarter-million were still without electricity after an ice storm in northwest Oregon, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks utility outage reports.

In Houston, a woman and a girl died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at a home without electricity from a car running in an attached garage, police said.