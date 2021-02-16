Storm buries Chicago area under up to 18 inches of snowfall

A man crosses Roosevelt Road Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, as commuters wait for a Chicago Transit Authority train after an overnight storm dumped up to 18 inches of snow in the Chicago area. Associated Press

A man walks past mounds of plowed snow from nine consecutive days of measurable and fresh fallen snow Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Chicago. Associated Press

Maintenance workers plow and remove fresh fallen snow Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in the Bronzville neighborhood of Chicago, after an overnight storm dumped up to 18.5 inches. Associated Press

Two people shovel a path around a snowed in car Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, after an overnight snow storm dumped up to 18.5 inches in the Chicago area. Associated Press

Cars sit buried Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, under nine consecutive days of measurable and fresh fallen snow in the Bronzville neighborhood of Chicago, after an overnight storm dumped up to 18.5 inches. Associated Press

A woman crosses Wabash Avenue Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, after an overnight storm dumped up to 18.5 inches in the Chicago area. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- A winter storm has blanketed parts of the Chicago area with up to a foot and a half (45.7 centimeters) of snow, shuttering schools to in-person classes Tuesday as officials urged residents to stay off the snow-filled roads.

The National Weather Service reported that 18 inches (45.7 centimeters) of snow had fallen in Evanston by 8 a.m. Tuesday, while Midway International Airport had 17.7 inches (45 centimeters) and O'Hare International airport reported 7.5 inches (19 centimeters).

A foot or more (30.5 centimeters) of new snow fell across much of the Chicago area, prompting Illinois State Police and the state Department of Transportation urged residents to stay at home Tuesday while crews clear roadways.

The weather service said far less fell on the western and northwestern suburbs, with just 5.1 inches (12.9 centimeters) reported in Schaumburg and 3.8 inches (9.7 centimeters) in Roseville.

The heavy snowfall prompted schools to cancel classes across the region, including Chicago Public Schools, which reverted to online learning for Tuesday.

Federal court hearings were cancelled in Chicago, although scheduled in-person hearings in the Eastern and Western divisions of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois were expected to continue remotely or will be rescheduled.

Cook County officials also called off Tuesday's in-person court hearings, with the exception of bail hearings and 'certain pretrial matters' for defendants already in custody.