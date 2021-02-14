Memphis women's basketball coach Melissa McFerrin retires

FILE - Memphis head coach Melissa McFerrin reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Connecticut in Hartford, Conn., in this Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, file photo.

FILE - Memphis head coach Melissa McFerrin, right, talks with player Julan McDonald in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Connecticut in Storrs, Conn., in this Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, file photo.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis women's basketball coach Melissa McFerrin is retiring effective immediately.

The school's athletic director Laird Veatch announced McFerrin's retirement Sunday.

McFerrin has a 193-199 record in her 13th season at Memphis, the third most wins in school history. Her overall record is 243-269 in 17 seasons. Memphis is 4-10 overall, 2-7 in the American Athletic Conference this season.

'I have coached my entire career with personal and professional goals in alignment,' McFerrin said in a statement released by the school. 'But things change over time. I remained at Memphis the past two seasons to see the renovation of Elma Roane Fieldhouse completed and to coach a group of young women in which I have a tremendous belief.

'In arriving at the decision to retire, this time, personal reasons have won out over professional ones. It is time for a new season in my life.'

Associate head coach Michelle Savage will become interim head coach, the statement said. A search for a permanent coach will be done after the end of the season.