 

Meteorologists predict bitter cold, snow for Valentine's Day

 
Associated Press
Updated 2/14/2021 11:45 AM

CHICAGO -- Another round of bitter could and wintry weather is hitting Illinois.

The National Weather Service on Sunday issued fresh winter storm warnings for southern Illinois, winter weather watches in the central portion of the state and predictions of wind chills dipping to 30 degrees below zero in northern Illinois.

 

Meteorologists in the Chicago area didn't expect temperatures to go above 10 degrees and said there could be up to 8 inches of snow. They said with such cold temperatures there's more likelihood of frost bite without proper precautious.

'Avoid spending time outdoors. If you must head out, bundle up from head to toe in multiple layers,' the weather service from the Chicago area said in tweet.

In southern Illinois, the weather service issued a winter storm warning until Tuesday morning with wind chills as low as 15 below zero and up to 6 inches of snow. Meteorologists warned of dangerous travel conditions with ice and snow.

