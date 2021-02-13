 

Jorge AlmirÃ³n resigns as coach of Spanish club Elche

 
MADRID -- Argentine coach Jorge AlmirÃ³n has stepped down as coach of Spanish club Elche.

AlmirÃ³n announced he was leaving the team he took over at the start of the season following a 3-1 loss to Celta Vigo on Friday.

 

AlmirÃ³n leaves the modest side from southern Spain in the relegation zone after 21 games. Elche hired AlmirÃ³n during the summer after parting ways with coach JosÃ© Rojo, who had helped earn it promotion from the second division.

Elche started the season well with three victories in the opening five rounds, but it has gone 16 straight rounds since then without a win.

'My players gave it their all. Unfortunately, it did not work out,' AlmirÃ³n said. 'I wish everyone the best.'

