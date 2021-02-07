Jesse Jackson released for therapy post gallbladder surgery

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 file photo, Rev. Jesse Jackson receives the Pfizer's BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from Dr. Kiran Chekka, Covid Administration Physician at the Roseland Community Hospital in Chicago. Jackson has been released to a Chicago physical therapy center following gallbladder surgery and medical observation, a spokesman said Sunday, Feb. 7. Associated Press

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 file photo, Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks before receiving the Pfizer's BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Roseland Community Hospital in Chicago. Jackson has been released to a Chicago physical therapy center following gallbladder surgery and medical observation, a spokesman said Sunday, Feb. 7. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- The Rev. Jesse Jackson has been released to a Chicago physical therapy center following gallbladder surgery and medical observation, a spokesman said Sunday.

The 79-year-old civil rights leader experienced 'abdominal discomfort' on Jan. 29 and was admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he underwent an undisclosed surgery, according to a late Saturday statement from Jackson's Rainbow PUSH Coalition. Jackson's longtime spokesman Frank Watkins confirmed Sunday it was gallbladder surgery.

Jackson has since been released to a rehabilitation center for a 'short period of exercise and therapy," because of his Parkinson's disease, according to the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. Jackson has been seeking outpatient care for more than five years for Parkinson's, a chronic neurological disorder that causes movement difficulties.

'Rev. Jackson is continuing his civil rights and organizational work and is in high spirits,' the organization's statement said. "He's expected to be home with his family shortly."

A protÃ©gÃ© of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jackson was key in guiding the modern civil rights movement on numerous issues, including voting rights. Jackson has remained active, most recently advocating for COVID-19 vaccines for Black people, who lag behind white people in the United States' vaccination drive.

Jackson got his first dose of the vaccine last month during a publicized event at a South Side hospital. He urged others to vaccinate as soon as possible.

___

Follow Sophia Tareen on Twitter at https://twitter.com/sophiatareen.