Grains higher and livestock mixedr.
Updated 2/3/2021 3:35 PM
Wheat for Mar. roet 3.50 cents at 6.4825 a bushel; Mar. corn gained 9 cents at 5.52 a bushel, Mar. oats was up 3.50 cents at $3.49 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans advanced 16.50 cents at $13.7125 a bushel.
Bee was lowerf and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was off .50 cent at $1.1547 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle fell .60 cent at $1.3852 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs rose .82 cent at $.7237 a pound.
