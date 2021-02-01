Grains mostly lower and livestock mixed.
Updated 2/1/2021 3:30 PM
Wheat for Mar. lost 12 cents at 6.51 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 2.25 cents at 5.4925 a bushel, Mar. oats was off 2 cents at $3.4750 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans fell 4.75 cents at $13.6525 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was off .18 cent at $1.1487 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up .20 censt at $1.3792 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs fell .25 cent at $.6955 a pound.
