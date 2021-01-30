Hawks' Hunter to miss game against Lakers with knee injury
Updated 1/30/2021 4:30 PM
ATLANTA -- De'Andre Hunter, who has emerged as Atlanta's second-leading scorer in his second season, will miss at least one game with a knee injury.
The Hawks said Saturday Hunter will not play in Monday's home game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Hunter had a non-surgical procedure on Monday to address articular wear and tear in his right knee.
Hunter left Friday night's 116-100 win at Washington after hurting the knee. His status will be reviewed next week.
Hunter is averaging 17.2 points and 5.4 rebounds as a complement to Atlanta's top scorer, point guard Trae Young.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.