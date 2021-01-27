No. 20 Virginia Tech 62, Notre Dame 51
Updated 1/27/2021 8:56 PM
Halftime_Virginia Tech 31-22. 3-Point Goals_Virginia Tech 7-24 (Cattoor 4-7, Alleyne 1-3, Bede 1-5, Cone 1-5, Aluma 0-1, Bamisile 0-1, Maddox 0-1, Mutts 0-1), Notre Dame 3-18 (Hubb 3-8, Djogo 0-1, Morgan 0-1, Goodwin 0-4, Wertz 0-4). Rebounds_Virginia Tech 44 (Aluma 12), Notre Dame 36 (Laszewski 10). Assists_Virginia Tech 13 (Mutts, Alleyne 4), Notre Dame 8 (Hubb 3). Total Fouls_Virginia Tech 17, Notre Dame 15.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.