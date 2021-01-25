Another Indiana school embraces solar power for energy

WALKERTON, Ind. -- A school in northern Indiana expects to be powered by sun by March.

The project at North Liberty Elementary in Walkerton in St. Joseph County is part of a broader effort to improve energy efficiency in the John Glenn district, the South Bend Tribune reported.

'From a student's perspective, it's a whole lot different to see something with your own eyes rather than just reading about it and seeing pictures in a book,' said Randy Romer, principal at North Liberty. 'They're excited about it, but so are the teachers.'

The 846 solar panels can be used as an education tool as students learn how output varies depending on the weather. A monitor will be placed in a common area so students can see how much power is being produced.

Superintendent Chris Winchell said money was a key factor in embracing solar, LED lighting and other energy-saving steps.

'You really have to have a sound financial plan to protect your programs, and the best way to do that is to have a strong facilities plan,' Winchell said. 'Controlling utility costs helps us achieve those goals.'

Goshen Community Schools started its own solar fields at Model Elementary and Prairie View Elementary. The district estimates it will save as much as $148,000 a year in utility costs, said Judy Miller, energy education specialist.