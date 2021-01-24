 

Israel opens embassy in UAE, expanding new relations

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/24/2021 12:54 PM

JERUSALEM -- Israel on Sunday said it has opened its embassy in the United Arab Emirates, following through on last year's U.S.-brokered agreement to establish full diplomatic ties with the Gulf country.

Israel's Foreign Ministry said the embassy would be in a temporary office while a permanent location is prepared. Eitan Na'eh, a veteran Israeli diplomat, will serve as the head of mission.

 

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said the opening of the new embassy would allow the broadening of what already are warm ties between Israel and the UAE. Since formally establishing ties in September, the two countries have already established direct flights and exchanged numerous trade delegations, while thousands of Israeli tourists have visited the UAE.

The UAE was the first of four Arab countries to establish or renew ties with Israel under a series of agreements brokered by the Trump administration.

The Foreign Ministry said Israel would soon open an interest section in Morocco and a consulate in Dubai. It also said an embassy in Bahrain has been operating for several weeks.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 