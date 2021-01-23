 

Own goal eliminates FA Cup holder Arsenal at Southampton

  • Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe, center, battles for the ball with Southampton's James Ward-Prowse, left, and Stuart Armstrong during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round soccer match at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England, Saturday Jan. 23, 2021. (Catherine Ivill/PA via AP)

    Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe, center, battles for the ball with Southampton's James Ward-Prowse, left, and Stuart Armstrong during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round soccer match at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England, Saturday Jan. 23, 2021. (Catherine Ivill/PA via AP) Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/23/2021 9:20 AM

SOUTHAMPTON, England -- Last season's FA Cup winner Arsenal was eliminated from the competition in the fourth round on Saturday thanks to Gabriel's own goal in a 1-0 loss to Southampton.

In an otherwise close game, Gabriel's decision to try to block a shot from Kyle Walker-Peters proved decisive for Arsenal losing its hold on the cup.

 

Right-back Walker-Peters was allowed plenty of space to overlap the Arsenal defense, but his shot looked to be heading narrowly wide of the far post before Gabriel's failed attempt deflected the ball off the post and in.

It was the first goal Arsenal had conceded since Dec. 26 after five consecutive shutouts.

Southampton moves on to a fifth-round game away at Wolverhampton, which beat sixth-tier Chorley on Friday.

Premier League clubs Manchester City, Brighton, West Ham and Sheffield United are all in action later Saturday against lower-league teams. There is also a rescheduled Premier League game between Aston Villa and Newcastle.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 