GM teams up with Microsoft on driverless cars

This image provided by General Motors shows the new company logo. General Motors is changing its corporate logo and starting an electric vehicle marketing campaign as it tries to refurbish its image from a maker of gas-powered pickups and SUVs to a clean vehicle company. The 112-year-old Detroit automaker says, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, the campaign will show GM's progressive company vision as it promises to roll out 30 new battery-powered vehicles globally by the end of 2025. (General Motors via AP) Associated Press

DETROIT -- General Motors is teaming up with Microsoft to accelerate its rollout of electric, self-driving cars.

In the partnership announced Tuesday, the companies said Microsoft's Azure cloud and edge computing platform would be used to 'commercialize its unique autonomous vehicle solutions at scale.'

Microsoft joins General Motors, Honda and other institutional investors in a combined new equity investment of more than $2 billion in Cruise, bringing its valuation to about $30 billion. Cruise, which GM bought in 2016, has been a leader in driverless technology and got the go-ahead from California late last year to test its automated vehicles in San Francisco without backup drivers.

Shares in GM jumped more than 8% in early trading, to $54.07.