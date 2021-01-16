AlavÃ©s, CÃ¡diz humbled by 2nd-tier teams in Copa del Rey

BARCELONA, Spain -- Coach Abelardo FernÃ¡ndez had a nightmare debut in his second stint at AlavÃ©s after it was routed 5-0 by second-tier side AlmerÃ­a in the Copa del Rey on Saturday.

CÃ¡diz also lost at Girona 2-0 in the round of 16, joining the group of first-division sides to have fallen against lower-division opponents in the early rounds.

AtlÃ©tico Madrid, Getafe, Celta Vigo and Huesca all lost in the round of 32.

AlmerÃ­a's Sadiq Umar already had the opener by the half hour when AlavÃ©s midfielder TomÃ¡s Pina was sent off for headbutting an opponent after they apparently exchanged some heated words.

More mistakes by the visitors turned into goals for AlmerÃ­a. Goalkeeper Antonio Sivera let a long shot by Ager Agetxe slip through his grasp to make it 2-0 before halftime.

Sadiq used the back of his heel to make it a brace after Sivera and a defender bungled each other's efforts to stop the striker.

Rodrigo Battaglia headed a cross into his own net in an inept attempt to clear the ball in the 52nd, and a penalty conceded by Xima Navarro sent AlmerÃ­a's Juan Villar to the spot for the fifth goal.

Abelardo, a former Barcelona defender, coached AlavÃ©s from December 2017 to May 2019. After an unsuccessful stint at Espanyol last season, he was rehired by the Basque club on Tuesday to replace Pablo MachÃ­n with the club two points above the relegation zone in the Spanish league.

'The first thing I want to do is to ask our fans for forgiveness,' Abelardo said after his team's defeat. 'We played very poorly. We play better or worse, but we must compete, and we did not even do that. I am very disappointed. We hope that this blow will force us to turn this around.'

CÃ¡diz was unable to create a single shot on goal at Girona, which got two goals from Valery FernÃ¡ndez early in the second half to advance to the final eight.

AlmerÃ­a is in third place in the second division, while Girona is in eighth.

Valladolid needed added time to avoid an upset at third-tier PeÃ±a Deportiva on the island of Ibiza. Roque Mesa scored twice in added time to help Valladolid win 4-1.

