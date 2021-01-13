China 2020 exports up despite virus; surplus surges to $535B
Updated 1/13/2021 10:30 PM
BEIJING -- China's exports rose in 2020 despite pressure from the coronavirus pandemic and a tariff war with Washington, boosting its politically volatile trade surplus to $535 billion, one of the highest ever reported.
Exports rose 3.6% over 2019 to $2.6 trillion, an improvement over 2019's 0.5% gain, customs data showed Thursday. Imports edged down 1.1% to just over $2 trillion.
China's exporters benefited from the relatively early reopening of its economy and demand for masks and other Chinese-made medical supplies. Exporters have taken market share from foreign competitors that still face curbs imposed to fight the pandemic.
Exports surged 18.1% in December over a year earlier to $281.9 billion. Imports rose 6.5% to $203.7 billion.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.