 

UK regulators approve use of 3rd vaccine against coronavirus

Updated 1/8/2021 7:27 AM

LONDON -- Britain has authorized a coronavirus vaccine developed by Moderna, the third to be licensed for use in the country.

The Department of Health said Friday that the vaccine meets the regulator's 'strict standards of safety, efficacy and quality.'

 

Britain has ordered 10 million doses of the vaccine, though it is not expected to be delivered to the U.K. until spring.

So far Britain has inoculated .,5 million people with two other vaccines.

'Vaccines are the key to releasing us all from the grip of this pandemic, and today's news is yet another important step towards ending lockdown and returning to normal life,'' Business Secretary Alok Sharma said:

