India OKs AstraZeneca and locally-made COVID-19 vaccines

People participating in a COVID-19 vaccine delivery system trial wait for their turn at a COVID-19 vaccination center in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. India tested its COVID-19 vaccine delivery system with a nationwide trial on Saturday as it prepares to roll-out an inoculation program to stem the coronavirus pandemic. Saturday's exercise included necessary data entry into an online platform for monitoring vaccine delivery, along with testing of cold storage and transportation arrangements for the vaccine, the health ministry had said. Associated Press

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. India tested its COVID-19 vaccine delivery system with a nationwide trial on Saturday as it prepares to roll-out an inoculation program to stem the coronavirus pandemic. Associated Press

NEW DELHI -- India has authorized two COVID-19 vaccines, paving the way for a huge inoculation program to stem the coronavirus pandemic in the world's second most populous country.

India's drugs regulator on Sunday gave an emergency authorization for the vaccines developed by Oxford University and U.K.-based drugmaker AstraZeneca and another developed by the Indian company Bharat Biotech.

The country's initial immunization plan aims to vaccinate 300 million people - health care workers, front-line staff including police and those considered vulnerable due to their age or other diseases - by August 2021.

India, with nearly 1.4 billion people, is the second-worst affected by the coronavirus after the U.S., with over 10.3 million confirmed cases and 149,435 deaths, though its rate of infection has come down significantly from a mid-September peak.