Champaign attorney, 82, honored posthumously for career

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- A central Illinois attorney has been posthumously honored by the Illinois State Bar Association.

John Phipps was given the group's Medal of Merit. The 82-year-old died in August after suffering with lung cancer, according to The (Champaign) News-Gazette.

 

The award is for those who 'have made a significant contribution to the altruistic goals of the profession or the public.'

An attorney for 55 years, Phipps was a key figure in starting mediation in Illinois which aims to help solve disputes outside the courtroom. His other achievements included leading several bar association groups.

In 2007, the association named him a 'laureate" for his career service. The Champaign County Bar Association also named him a 'pillar of the bar.'

