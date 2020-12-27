Woman dies in Illinois house fire
Updated 12/27/2020 10:39 AM
GENESEO, Ill. (AP) -
Authorities say a woman was found dead in a burning house in Illinois on Christmas.
The Muscatine Journal reports that firefighters and officers with the Henry County Sheriff's Office rushed to the home in Geneseo around 11:30 p.m.
Officers found the woman on the floor near the rear door. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.
The house and two attached residences were damaged. The Illinois State Fire Marshal's office is investigating.
This story has been corrected throughout to show that Geneseo is in Illinois, not Iowa.
