Pope on Christmas: Vaccines for all; needy, vulnerable first

Pope Francis, center, delivers the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the world' ) Christmas' day blessing inside the blessing hall of St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (Vatican Media via AP) Associated Press

Pope Francis, background second from left, delivers the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the world' ) Christmas' day blessing inside the blessing hall of St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (Vatican Media via AP) Associated Press

People take pictures from the window of the main balcony of the St. Peter's Basilica at the end of Pope Francis' Urbi et Orbi message (Latin for 'to the city and to the world' ) on Christmas' day at the Vatican, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Associated Press

Nuns stand in front of the Nativity scene prior to the start of Pope Francis' Urbi et Orbi message (Latin for 'to the city and to the world' ) on Christmas' day in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Associated Press

Pope Francis crosses himself in front of a statue of Baby Jesus after celebrating Mass on Christmas eve, at St. Peter's basilica at the Vatican, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. (Vincenzo Pinto/Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press

Pope Francis delivers the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the world' ) Christmas' day blessing inside the blessing hall of St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (Vatican Media via AP) Associated Press

VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis made a Christmas Day plea for authorities to make COVID-19 vaccines available to all, insisting that the first in line should be the most vulnerable and needy, regardless of who holds the patents for the shots.

'Vaccines for everybody, especially for the most vulnerable and needy," who should be first in line, Francis said in off-the-cuff remarks from his prepared text, calling the development of such vaccines 'light of hope' for the world.

'We can't let closed nationalisms impede us from living as the true human family that we are,' the pope said.

He called on the leaders of nations, businesses and international organizations to 'promote cooperation and not competition, and to search for a solution for all.'

Amid a surge of coronavirus infections this fall in Italy, Francis broke with tradition for Christmas. Instead of delivering his 'Urbi et Orbi' speech - Latin for 'to the city and to the world' - from the central loggia of St. Peter's Square, he read it from inside a cavernous hall at the Apostolic Palace, flanked by two Christmas trees with blinking lights.

Normally, tens of thousands of people would have crowded into St. Peter's Square to receive the pope's Christmas blessing and speech. But Italian measures to try to rein in holiday infections allow people to leave their homes on Christmas for only urgent reasons like work, health, visits to nearby loved ones or exercise close to home.

The pandemic's repercussions on life dominated Francis' reflections on the past year.

'At this moment in history, marked by the ecological crisis and grave economic and social imbalances only worsened by the coronavirus pandemic, it is all the more important for us to acknowledge one another as brothers and sisters,' Francis said.

Fraternity and compassion applies to people "even though they do not belong to my family, my ethnic group or my religion,' he said.

Francis prayed that the birth of Jesus would inspire people to be 'generous, supportive and helpful'' to those in need, including those struggling with 'the economic effects of the pandemic and women who have suffered domestic violence during these months of lockdown."

___

