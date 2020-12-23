AP source: Arizona hires Pats assistant Fisch as head coach
Updated 12/23/2020 12:06 PM
Arizona is hiring New England Patriots assistant Jedd Fisch as its head coach.
Fisch is filling the vacancy created when Arizona fired Kevin Sumlin earlier this month after the Wildcats finished the season winless, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The person spoke to the AP condition of anonymity because the school was still preparing an official announcement. ESPN first reported Arizona was hiring Fisch.
Fisch, 44, is a longtime assistant with experience in both the NFL and college. He previously has been the offensive coordinator at Michigan, UCLA and Miami.
This is his first season as quarterbacks coach with the Patriots.
