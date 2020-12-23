 

Chicago man, 84, dies after vehicle strikes him at crossing

 
Associated Press
 
 
CHICAGO -- An 84-year-old Chicago man died after he was struck by a speeding vehicle while crossing a street in his wheelchair, authorities said.

Marvin Brown was struck about 11:40 a.m. Monday by a Mercedes driven by a 29-year-old man as he crossed a street in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

 

Brown was conscious when officers arrived at the scene but he suffered a head injury and was pronounced dead two hours later at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Autopsy results released Tuesday found that Brown died of multiple injuries he suffered in the collision. His death was ruled an accident.

The driver of the Mercedes, which was traveling at a high rate of speed when Brown was struck, was issued a citation for failure to give a pedestrian the right of way, police said.

