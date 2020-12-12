Last-place Crotone beats Spezia 4-1 for 1st win of season

Torino's Soualiho Meite heads the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Torino and Udinese, at the Olimpico Grande Torino stadium in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

Torino's Simone Zaza, left, and Udinese's Bram Nuytinck in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Torino and Udinese, at the Olimpico Grande Torino stadium in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

Crotone's NiccolÃ² Zanellato, left, and Spezia's Roberto Piccoli vie for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Crotone and Spezia, at the Ezio Scida stadium in Crotone, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (Francesco Mazzitello/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

Spezia's Diego Farias celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Crotone and Spezia, at the Ezio Scida stadium in Crotone, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (Francesco Mazzitello/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

Crotone's Junior Messias scores his side's first goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Crotone and Spezia, at the Ezio Scida stadium in Crotone, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (Francesco Mazzitello/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

Crotone's Arkadiusz Reca celebrates with a backflip after scoring his side's second goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Crotone and Spezia, at the Ezio Scida stadium in Crotone, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (Francesco Mazzitello/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

Crotone's Eduardo Henrique celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Crotone and Spezia, at the Ezio Scida stadium in Crotone, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (Francesco Mazzitello/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

MILAN -- Last-place Crotone recorded its first win of the season with an emphatic 4-1 victory against Spezia in Serie A on Saturday.

Both sides were promoted last season. Spezia went into the game with 10 points but Crotone had just two from 10 matches and was the only team in the Italian league yet to win a game.

Crotone hadn't even scored in its last four matches but Junior Messias broke its goal drought in the seventh minute following a rapid counterattack.

A mistake by Crotone midfielder NiccolÃ³ Zanellato led to Diego Farias scoring the equalizer 11 minutes later for the visitors.

However, Crotone started the second half aggressively and Arkadiusz Reca and Eduardo Henrique netted shortly after the interval.

Messias doubled his tally in stoppage time.

Crotone remained bottom, four points from safety. It is a point below Genoa and Torino.

UNWANTED RECORD

Torino lost 3-2 at home to Udinese and equaled its club record of eight straight Serie A home games without victory, set in 1959.

Two goals in a minute from Andrea Belotti and Federico Bonazzoli leveled it for Torino after Ignacio Pussetto and Rodrigo De Paul had put Udinese 2-0 ahead.

But Torino was on level terms for just two minutes before Ilija Nestorovski scored what was to prove the winner in the 69th.

Lazio played Hellas Verona later Saturday with both sides looking to close in on the top four.

