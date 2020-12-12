Columbus Crew win MLS Cup final, beating defending champion Seattle Sounders 3-0 for second title
Updated 12/12/2020 10:35 PM
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Columbus Crew win MLS Cup final, beating defending champion Seattle Sounders 3-0 for second title.
