China and Nepal announce new agreed-on height for Mount Everest of 8,849 meters (29,032 feet), ending past discrepancy
Posted12/8/2020 7:00 AM
BEIJING -- China and Nepal announce new agreed-on height for Mount Everest of 8,849 meters (29,032 feet), ending past discrepancy.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.