 

Crawfordsville standoff ends with shooting of suspect

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/8/2020 10:30 AM

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. -- Police in western Indiana have shot a suspect who pointed a gun at officers at the end of a standoff lasting more than six hours, Indiana State Police said.

The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. Monday at a home along Indiana 47 in Crawfordsville, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) miles northwest of Indianapolis, police said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Department was called to a domestic battery report there around 2:15 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, a deputy was able to get a woman out of the home, police said.

The man barricaded himself inside the home with a gun, and police called in a SWAT team. The man then fired several shots at officers. When the man went to a window and pointed a gun at officers, an officer shot him, police said.

The man was airlifted to an Indianapolis-area hospital. Police have not released his name.

