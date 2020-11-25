Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona dies at 60

FILE - In this March 1987 file photo, Pele, left, and Maradona hold "Sports Oscar" trophies in Milan, Rome. The Argentine soccer great who was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title before later struggling with cocaine use and obesity, died from a heart attack on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home in Buenos Aires. He was 60. Associated Press

FILE - In this June 13, 1982 file photo, Argentina's Diego Maradona, front, is attacked by Belgium's Guy Vandermissen during the opening game of the Soccer World Cup in Barcelona, Spain. The Argentine soccer great who was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title before later struggling with cocaine use and obesity, died from a heart attack on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at home in Buenos Aires. He was 60. Associated Press

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 1997 file photo, Diego Armando Maradona celebrates a goal on his last official soccer game with Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires, Argentina.The Argentine soccer great who was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title before later struggling with cocaine use and obesity, died from a heart attack on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home in Buenos Aires. He was 60. Associated Press