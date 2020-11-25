Vatican: Pope prays for Maradona, fondly recalls meeting him

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 1, 2014 file photo, Diego Armando Maradona, left, greets Pope Francis in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican, ahead of an inter-religious match for peace. Diego Maradona has died. The Argentine soccer great was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title before later struggling with cocaine use and obesity. He was 60. Associated Press