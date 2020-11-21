 

Skates (and masks) on! Rockefeller Center ice rink opens

  • FILE- This Nov. 12, 2017 file photo shows skaters at the Rockefeller Center skating rink in New York. The iconic, sunken rink in midtown Manhattan is welcoming skaters Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, as part of a tradition dating to the 1930s, according to the Rockefeller Center website.The rink is operating at a reduced capacity, with skate time limited to 50 minutes. Masks are required as a further pandemic safety measure.

    FILE- This Nov. 12, 2017 file photo shows skaters at the Rockefeller Center skating rink in New York. The iconic, sunken rink in midtown Manhattan is welcoming skaters Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, as part of a tradition dating to the 1930s, according to the Rockefeller Center website.The rink is operating at a reduced capacity, with skate time limited to 50 minutes. Masks are required as a further pandemic safety measure. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/21/2020 2:10 PM

NEW YORK -- The Rockefeller Center ice-skating rink is opening in a limited way but on time for the holidays.

The iconic, sunken rink in midtown Manhattan is welcoming skaters Saturday afternoon as part of a tradition dating to the 1930s, according to the Rockefeller Center website.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The rink is operating at reduced capacity, with skate time limited to 50 minutes. Masks are required as a further pandemic safety measure.

The website says there's legend that the rink was inspired by 'a Depression-era skate salesman who demonstrated his product by skating on the frozen water of the Rockefeller Center fountain.'

It officially opened as a 'skating pond' on Christmas Day 1936. It was supposed to be temporary but became so popular it became a permanent fixture for the holiday season.

Another seasonal fixture, the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, went up last weekend and will be lighted Dec. 2.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 