Macy posts 3Q loss but early holiday shopping season helps

FILE - Garrett Folts, 7, left, looks at a Macy's Santa Claus window display with his brother Cameron, 9, center and sister Chloe, 5, while shopping with their mother, Nov. 21, 2007 in New York. Macy's said Santa Claus won't be greeting kids at its flagship New York store this year due to the coronavirus, interrupting a holiday tradition started nearly 160 years ago. However, Macy's said the jolly old man will still appear at the end of the televised Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. Associated Press

FILE - In this April 13, 2020 file photo, a person wearing a protective mask walks past the boarded up windows of a Macy's department store in Philadelphia. Macy's Inc. on Wednesday, Sept. 2 reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $431 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Macy's swung to a loss and sales tumbled 22% as the department store chain struggles to bring shoppers back in a pandemic.

But the quarterly results Macy's reported Thursday are better than most had expected because it was able to get its customers thinking about holiday shopping early.

Macy's had a loss of $91 million, or 29 cents per share in the quarter ended Oct. 31. That compares with a profit of $2 million, or a penny per share in the year ago period. Sales fell to $3.99 billion in the quarter compared with $5.17 billion in the year ago period. Analysts were expecting a loss of 83 cents on sales of $3.91 billion.

Like other retailers Macy's was forced to close its stores during the spring to curb the spread of the coronavirus and sales evaporated. The New York company furloughed a majority of its employees. Macy's began reopening its store in May but the recovery has been slow, and it needs to readjust its business to a new climate.

In June, Macy's laid off 3,900 people corporate staffers, roughly 3% of its overall workforce, as the pandemic takes a financial toll on the iconic department store chain's sales and profits.