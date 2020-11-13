Tropical Storm Iota forms, could follow Eta's deadly path

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer blocks West Blvd. from local traffic as floodwater blocks the road in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Tropical Storm Eta dumped blustery rain across north Florida after landfall Thursday morning north of the heavily populated Tampa Bay area, and then sped out into the Atlantic off of the neighboring coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP) Associated Press

A vehicle is submerged in floodwater on Freedom Drive in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Tropical Storm Eta dumped blustery rain across north Florida after landfall Thursday morning north of the heavily populated Tampa Bay area, and then sped out into the Atlantic off of the neighboring coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP) Associated Press

Charlotte Fire water rescue stand at the ready on West Blvd. during a heavy rain in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Tropical Storm Eta dumped blustery rain across north Florida after landfall Thursday morning north of the heavily populated Tampa Bay area, and then sped out into the Atlantic off of the neighboring coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP) Associated Press

An 8-inch water line remains on the door of Otto Lohmann's garage, the mark of storm surge which entered his utility room and garage overnight at his home on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Oldsmar, Fla., in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta. The storm dumped torrents of blustery rain on Florida's west coast as it moved over Florida after making landfall north of the heavily populated Tampa Bay area Thursday morning. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Associated Press

Otto Lohmann, 87, inspects the remnants of storm surge which entered his utility room and garage overnight at his home in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Oldsmar, Fla. Eta dumped torrents of blustery rain on Florida's west coast as it moved over Florida after making landfall north of the heavily populated Tampa Bay area Thursday morning. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Associated Press

Debris is strewn across a pedestrian bridge along the shore of the bay Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Safety Harbor, Fla. Tropical Storm Eta passed just off the coast of Pinellas County with torrential rain and storm surge. Eta dumped torrents of blustery rain on Florida's west coast as it moved over Florida after making landfall north of the heavily populated Tampa Bay area Thursday morning. (Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Associated Press

A sailboat is washed ashore in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Madeira Beach, Fla. Eta dumped torrents of blustery rain on Florida's west coast as it slogged over the state before making landfall near Cedar Key, Fla. Associated Press

Pedestrians walk past a damaged pier Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Safety Harbor, Fla. Tropical Storm Eta passed just off the coast of Pinellas County with torrential rain and storm surge. Eta dumped torrents of blustery rain on Florida's west coast as it moved over Florida after making landfall north of the heavily populated Tampa Bay area Thursday morning. (Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Associated Press

Garry Sears, 75, starts the process of cleaning up his garage which was tossed by more than a foot of storm surge which entered the garage overnight at his home on Shore Drive E. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Oldsmar, Fla., in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta. The storm dumped torrents of blustery rain on Florida's west coast as it moved over Florida after making landfall north of the heavily populated Tampa Bay area Thursday morning. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Associated Press

People walk past past boats on the beach in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Gulfport, Fla. Eta dumped torrents of blustery rain on Florida's west coast as it slogged over the state before making landfall near Cedar Key, Fla. Associated Press

Flooding is seen at Tampa General Hospital as Tropical Storm Eta sends torrential downpours, storm surge flooding and wind across the Tampa Bay Area on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Associated Press

Leland Holland, of Oldsmar, Fla., inspects the flooded living room of his neighbor, Troy Shiltz, which was flooded overnight Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta. Eta dumped torrents of blustery rain on Florida's west coast as it moved over Florida after making landfall north of the heavily populated Tampa Bay area Thursday morning. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Associated Press

The Gulfport Casino is cordoned off as debris covers the sidewalk in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Gulfport, Fla. Eta dumped torrents of blustery rain on Florida's west coast as it slogged over the state before making landfall near Cedar Key, Fla. Associated Press

An entrance to a pier is cordoned off as boats lie along the seawall in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Gulfport, Fla. Eta dumped torrents of blustery rain on Florida's west coast as it slogged over the state before making landfall near Cedar Key, Fla. Associated Press

People walk past boats on the beach in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Gulfport, Fla. Eta dumped torrents of blustery rain on Florida's west coast as it slogged over the state before making landfall near Cedar Key, Fla. Associated Press

People drive through flooded areas downtown, the morning after Tropical Storm Eta battered Tampa Bay, leaving damage from flooding and wind in communities throughout, on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 in Gulfport, Fla. (Martha Asencio Rhine/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Associated Press

Boats sit on the beach in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Gulfport, Fla. Eta dumped torrents of blustery rain on Florida's west coast as it slogged over the state before making landfall near Cedar Key, Fla. Associated Press

A street sign is damaged in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in the Passe-A-Grille neighborhood of St. Pete Beach, Fla. Eta dumped torrents of blustery rain on Florida's west coast as it slogged over the state before making landfall near Cedar Key, Fla. Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Tropical Storm Iota formed Friday in the Caribbean and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it approaches Central America.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Iota could bring dangerous wind, storm surge and rainfall to Nicaragua and Honduras by Sunday night.

It could wreak havoc in a region where people are still grappling with more than 120 deaths and many more missing in the aftermath of Eta.

Iota is the 30th named storm of this year's record-breaking Atlantic hurricane season.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story follows below.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Just as the remnants of Eta finally blew out to sea on Friday, another storm was brewing that could follow its path of death and destruction into Central America this weekend, and Tropical Storm Theta was moving closer to Europe.

Hurricane experts were closely watching the Caribbean, where Tropical Depression 31 could get a name - Iota - later Friday or Saturday. Forecasters warned that it could power up quickly, to near major hurricane strength, as it approaches Central America late Sunday and Monday, and wreak more havoc in a region where people are still grappling with the aftermath of Eta.

This extraordinarily busy Atlantic hurricane season has focused attention on climate change, which scientists say is causing wetter, stronger and more destructive storms.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Eta's remnants would pick up forward speed in the next day or so as it pulls away from the Southeast seaboard. Eta also triggered flash flooding, water rescues and at least one bridge collapse in South Carolina, said Sandy LaCorte, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Greenville, South Carolina.

Eta hit Nicaragua last week as a Category 4 hurricane, killing at least 120 people as torrential rains brought flash floods and landslides to parts of Central America and Mexico. Then it meandered across Cuba, the Florida Keys and around the Gulf of Mexico before slogging ashore again near Cedar Key, Florida, and dashing across Florida and the Carolinas.

The Tampa Bay area was buffeted with gusty winds and rain, and there was one U.S. death linked to Eta: In Bradenton Beach, Mark Mixon stepped into his flooded garage as he was laying sandbags around his home Wednesday evening and was electrocuted, said Jacob Saur, director of public safety for Manatee County.

Earlier, firefighters in Tampa had to rescue around a dozen people who got stuck in storm surge flooding on a boulevard adjacent to the bay. Some vehicles remained on the roadway Thursday. Isolated neighborhoods also experienced enough flooding to evacuate.

Several sailboats broke free from their moorings and washed ashore in Gulfport, Florida, including the vessel where Mo Taggart has lived for two years with her dog. She thinks the boat is a total loss.

'I mean, it was disaster,' Taggart said. 'I mean, I came out here. My boat's just up against the seawall, just smashing, smashing ... I need to get another boat. I want to be back on the water, (my dog) wants to be back on the water.'

Eta was the 28th named storm of a busy Atlantic hurricane season, tying the 2005 record for named storms. Theta, the 29th, was centered Friday south-southeast of the Azores, and moving east with top sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph).

This story has been corrected. The meteorologist's name is Sandy LaCorte, not LaCourte.

Frisaro reported from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Associated Press photographer Lynne Sladky and video reporter Cody Jackson contributed to this report from Pinellas County and AP reporter Michelle Liu contributed from Columbia, S.C.