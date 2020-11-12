Kentucky women's coach Mitchell retires after 13 seasons

 

Kentucky women's basketball coach Matthew Mitchell announced his retirement Thursday, effective immediately.

Associate coach Kyra Elzy will serve as interim head coach.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The 49-year-old Mitchell, 303-133 in 13 seasons at Kentucky and 333-162 overall, cited 'an eventful offseason' with an injury and subsequent surgery in a release Thursday night. He said he did not feel he could give the job what it requires with the season about to start later this month.

'I have been open about the fact that the surgery and recovery process has been life-altering for me and my family,' Mitchell said in a statement. 'Through that, my priorities toward my family and my faith has grown even larger than before and that has led me to make this decision.

'Although so much about today is sad because I will greatly miss the relationships and people that have constantly lifted up my family and me the last 13 years, I am resolute in my decision and comfortable with beginning the next chapter of my life.'

Elzy has held associate positions at Kentucky and Tennessee in a coaching career that started in 2002.

