 

Deer crashes through window, enters Fort Wayne middle school

 
Updated 11/11/2020 10:54 AM

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- Two teachers at a Fort Wayne middle school got a scare when a deer crashed through a window into a science classroom, leaving a trail of blood inside before police helped usher it from the building.

The young buck crashed through glass in the upper part of a window at Blackhawk Middle School about 8 a.m. Tuesday, entering the sixth-grade classroom as the two teachers were inside.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

No children were in the classroom at the time and neither teacher was injured during the deer's intrusion, said Krista Stockman, a spokeswoman for Fort Wayne Community Schools.

'This is a new one. I think everybody is just like, this is 2020, so why wouldn't this happen?' she told WPTA-TV.

The deer was inside the classroom for about a half-hour before it exited the school and bounded away after police broke out the glass along the bottom part of the window to give the animal more room to escape.

The deer, which injured one of its legs in the intrusion, left behind a mess of glass and blood. School crews boarded up the window and held classes in other classrooms Tuesday, Stockman said.

