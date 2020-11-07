Boy, 16, faces murder charge in shooting that killed 1

FRANKLIN, Ind. -- A 16-year-old suburban Indianapolis boy has been charged as an adult in the fatal shooting of another teen who witnesses told police he had planned to engage in a fist fight.

Marcus Anthony Salatin of Greenwood was charged Thursday with murder and criminal recklessness in the Oct. 31 killing of Kashius Davis, 15. The Bargersville teen was found dead in a vehicle in a Greenwood subdivision with multiple gunshot wounds.

Johnson County Prosecutor Joseph Villanueva in a statement Thursday said Salatin was charged as an adult because people over the age of 16 at the time of an alleged offense cannot be charged with murder in the juvenile court system.

Police arrived at the shooting scene just south of Indianapolis and found three teenagers in a Jeep, with Davis dead, another teen with a gunshot wound to the leg and the third uninjured.

Both survivors identified Salatin as the shooter and officers found eight 9mm shell casings at the scene, according to court documents.

The survivors told officers they drove with Davis to the neighborhood for a pre-arranged fist fight between Davis and Salatin. The teen who was shot in the leg told police he saw Salatin pull out a gun and 'empty a clip' into the car before Davis could leave the vehicle.

He said Davis and Salatin had messaged each other for several days over a previous dispute involving an alleged theft.

Salatin was being held without bond at the Johnson County jail. Online court records do not list an attorney who could speak on behalf of Salatin. He faces an initial hearing Tuesday.