Indiana boy, 2, shoots mother after finding gun in home

Updated 11/5/2020 11:26 AM

DANVILLE, Ind. -- A 2-year-old central Indiana boy shot his mother, seriously wounding her, with a gun he found in the family's home, police said.

After the toddler shot his mother Wednesday morning with a semi-automatic pistol, his 5-year-old brother called their grandmother for help and she then called 911, the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The siblings' 40-year-old mother was taken in serious condition to an Indianapolis hospital, where she was in stable condition.

Police said the shooting appears to have been an accident.

Neither child was injured in the shooting, which occurred about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Indianapolis in the incorporated village of New Winchester.

Child Protective Services and Hendricks County detectives were investigating the shooting, police said.

