US productivity increases 4.9% in third quarter
Updated 11/5/2020 9:12 AM
WASHINGTON -- U.S. productivity increased between July and September but at a slower pace than in the previous quarter.
Productivity advanced 4.9% in the third quarter, following an even larger 10.6% surge in the second quarter, the Labor Department reported Thursday.
Labor costs fell by 8.9% in the third quarter after rising by 8.5% in the second quarter.
Productivity measures the amount of output per hour of work and is a key component in rising living standards.
Economists had expected a slowdown in the third quarter after the big second quarter gain.
