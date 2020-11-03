Nashville SC carries defensive hot streak into matchup against FC Dallas

FC Dallas (8-5-7, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Nashville SC (7-6-8, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville SC hosts FC Dallas on a defensive hot streak. Nashville SC has conceded only six goals over the last 10 games.

Nashville SC is 4-1-5 in home games. Nashville SC is the MLS leader allowing just 19 goals.

FC Dallas is 1-4-3 in road games. FC Dallas is 4-3-0 in one-goal games.

The teams meet Wednesday for the fourth time this season. Nashville SC won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Rios leads Nashville SC with four goals. Walker Zimmerman has two goals over the past 10 games for Nashville SC.

Franco Jara has seven goals for FC Dallas. Ryan Hollingshead has three goals over the past 10 games for FC Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nashville SC: 4-1-5, averaging 1.2 goals, 1.1 assists, four shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.6 goals per game.

FC Dallas: 4-3-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.6 assists, 4.4 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville SC: Dominique Badji (injured), David Accam (injured), Ken Tribbett (injured).

FC Dallas: Bryan Acosta (injured), Paxton Pomykal (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.