Turkish rescuers pull girl from rubble 4 days after quake

Tents set up for homeless people are placed on a basketball court in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Rescue teams continue ploughing through concrete blocs and debris of collapsed buildings in Turkey's third largest city in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake that struck Turkey's Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos, Friday Oct. 30, killing dozens. Close to a thousand people were injured. Associated Press

Members of rescue services search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. In scenes that captured Turkey's emotional roller-coaster after a deadly earthquake, rescue workers dug two girls out alive Monday from the rubble of collapsed apartment buildings three days after the region was jolted by quake that killed scores of people. Close to a thousand people were injured. Associated Press

Residents' belongings can been seen in the rubble of collapsed buildings in the coastal city of Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. In scenes that captured Turkey's emotional roller-coaster after a deadly earthquake, rescue workers dug two girls out alive Monday from the rubble of collapsed apartment buildings three days after the region was jolted by quake that killed scores of people. Close to a thousand people were injured. Associated Press

A TV journalist broadcasts from the scene as members of rescue services search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. In scenes that captured Turkey's emotional roller-coaster after a deadly earthquake, rescue workers dug two girls out alive Monday from the rubble of collapsed apartment buildings three days after the region was jolted by quake that killed scores of people. Close to a thousand people were injured. Associated Press

Residents' belongings can been seem in the rubble of collapsed buildings in the coastal city of Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. In scenes that captured Turkey's emotional roller-coaster after a deadly earthquake, rescue workers dug two girls out alive Monday from the rubble of collapsed apartment buildings three days after the region was jolted by quake that killed scores of people. Close to a thousand people were injured. Associated Press

Residents' belongings can been seen in the rubble of collapsed buildings in the coastal city of Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. In scenes that captured Turkey's emotional roller-coaster after a deadly earthquake, rescue workers dug two girls out alive Monday from the rubble of collapsed apartment buildings three days after the region was jolted by quake that killed scores of people. Close to a thousand people were injured. Associated Press

In this photo made available by Turkey's Health Ministry, 3-year-old girl Elif Perincek rests in her hospital bed after she was rescued from the rubble of a building some 65 hours after a magnitude 6.6 earthquake in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Rescue teams continue ploughing through concrete blocs and debris of collapsed buildings in Turkey's third largest city in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake that struck Turkey's Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos, Friday Oct. 30, killing dozens. Close to a thousand people were injured. (Turkish Health Ministry via AP) Associated Press

In this slow expose photograph, members of rescue services work in the debris of a collapsed building, in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. In scenes that captured Turkey's emotional roller-coaster after a deadly earthquake, rescue workers dug two girls out alive Monday from the rubble of collapsed apartment buildings three days after the region was jolted by quake that killed scores of people. Close to a thousand people were injured. Associated Press

Members of rescue services search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. In scenes that captured Turkey's emotional roller-coaster after a deadly earthquake, rescue workers dug two girls out alive Monday from the rubble of collapsed apartment buildings three days after the region was jolted by quake that killed scores of people. Close to a thousand people were injured. Associated Press

Members of rescue services search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. In scenes that captured Turkey's emotional roller-coaster after a deadly earthquake, rescue workers dug two girls out alive Monday from the rubble of collapsed apartment buildings three days after the region was jolted by quake that killed scores of people. Close to a thousand people were injured. Associated Press

Local residents comfort each other as they watch members of rescue services working on the search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building, in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Rescue teams continue ploughing through concrete blocs and debris of collapsed buildings in Turkey's third largest city in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake that struck Turkey's Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos, Friday Oct. 30, killing dozens. Close to a thousand people were injured. Associated Press

People watch from a playground the debris of a collapsed building, in the coastal city of Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. In scenes that captured Turkey's emotional roller-coaster after a deadly earthquake, rescue workers dug two girls out alive Monday from the rubble of collapsed apartment buildings three days after the region was jolted by quake that killed scores of people. Close to a thousand people were injured. Associated Press

Members of rescue services search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Rescue teams continue ploughing through concrete blocs and debris of collapsed buildings in Turkey's third largest city in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake that struck Turkey's Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos, Friday Oct. 30, killing dozens. Close to a thousand people were injured. Associated Press

Local residents living in tents outdoors try to stay warm in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. In scenes that captured Turkey's emotional roller-coaster after a deadly earthquake, rescue workers dug two girls out alive Monday from the rubble of collapsed apartment buildings three days after the region was jolted by quake that killed scores of people. Close to a thousand people were injured. Associated Press

Members of rescue services search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. In scenes that captured Turkey's emotional roller-coaster after a deadly earthquake, rescue workers dug two girls out alive Monday from the rubble of collapsed apartment buildings three days after the region was jolted by quake that killed scores of people. Close to a thousand people were injured. Associated Press