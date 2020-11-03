 

DC-Pres-Sum

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/3/2020 1:20 PM




0 of 143 precincts - 0 percent


Joe Biden, Dem 0 - 0 percent

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Donald Trump, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Howie Hawkins, DCG 0 - 0 percent

Jo Jorgensen, Lib 0 - 0 percent

Gloria La Riva, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Brock Pierce, Ind 0 - 0 percent


AP Elections 11-03-2020 14:20

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 